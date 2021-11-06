Bookings for booster jabs can be made up to a month in advance.

From Monday, people will be able to schedule their Covid-19 booster shot a month before they become eligible.

The NHS is revamping its booking system to allow patients in England to schedule appointments up to a month ahead of time in order to boost vaccination rates ahead of a “difficult” winter.

Anyone who has taken their second dose of coronavirus vaccine in the last six months is only eligible for a top-up after that time has passed.

People can now schedule an appointment after five months, allowing them to roll up their sleeves on the day they reach the six-month mark.

Health officials think that by doing so, they will be able to speed up the booster distribution, enhance the population’s dwindling immunity to the virus, and relieve burden on the NHS.

“Covid-19 vaccines are the greatest way to protect yourself and your family ahead of a difficult winter, and this change to the booking system will make it as easy as possible for individuals to arrange their booster jabs,” said Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

“This will speed up the booster program, ensuring that the NHS can vaccinate individuals as soon as possible, and, more critically, helping more people keep protection against Covid-19, since we know immunity fades with time.”

People can also receive their top-up by dialling 119 or walking into one of the hundreds of walk-in vaccination centres around England six months after their second dose.

More than nine million people have already received a booster vaccine, according to NHS England, and the organization wants to see those numbers rise ahead of the colder winter weather, which normally leads to higher viral transmission.

“While this winter will undoubtedly be different, the most important thing you can do is come forward for both your Covid booster and flu jab as soon as possible – now with the added convenience of booking in advance – making it even easier to protect yourself and loved ones,” NHS national medical director Stephen Powis said.

People aged 50 and over, people who live and work in care homes, frontline health and social care staff, and people aged 16 and up with a health condition that puts them at risk are all eligible for a booster shot.