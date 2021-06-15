Boohoo agrees to stricter ethical standards.

As part of its efforts to improve its image, online clothes retailer boohoo has agreed to join a forensic supply chain program.

Boohoo has come under fire in recent years after it was revealed that some of its UK suppliers were paying employees as little as £3 an hour.

The move to join Fast Forward, a sector-leading auditor with members like Asos and M&S, comes as Sir Brian Leveson’s latest review of the company is published.

Sir Brian, who is overseeing an independent investigation into boohoo’s supply chain operations, believes the company’s due diligence currently exceeds that of some of its competitors.

“In my numerous talks with… directors and managers at boohoo, I continue to be encouraged by everyone’s resolve to solve the issues that were disclosed last year and to both promote and establish a new way of working to the highest ethical standards,” he added.

The retiring judge has released three reports thus far.

The company’s executives stated that they are dedicated to publishing a global supplier list in September of this year and that they are continuing to analyze their whole manufacturing supplier base.

“We are extremely proud of the incredible amount of change our teams have delivered, with the group making exceptional progress over the last 11 months in developing a robust, fair, and transparent supply chain, which is recognized in Sir Brian’s latest report,” the company’s co-founders Mahmud Kamani and Carol Kane said.

“As a group, we are on track to accomplish all of our pledges from last year, and we remain dedicated to raising the bar and bringing about measurable and long-term change.”

Fast Forward was founded in 2014 with the goal of uncovering audit avoidance and hidden abuse, such as forced labor.

It also determines whether vendors are likely to violate labor laws and adhere to ethical labor norms.

The company’s latest ambitions come after the reopening of non-essential clothing stores failed to deter sales at its online-only operation.

Sales increased by 32% in the three months leading up to the end of May. (This is a brief piece.)