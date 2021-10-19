Bonus EncroChat bust of dealer ‘JetHawk’ was revealed thanks to ‘Passport’ chats.

When expert investigators unraveled a network of amphetamine suppliers and stumbled across his details, they nabbed an EncroChat drug dealer.

Anthony Lenehan’s arrest was a bonus case for an undercover team tasked with tracking down a ring that had transported about £500,000 worth of the Class B substance.

Ricardo Hughes was a vital component in the conspiracy, and it was via his messages that officers were able to identify Lenehan as the perpetrator behind the moniker JetHawk.

A 22-year-old woman was murdered in a tunnel accident while visiting her boyfriend in Liverpool.

Hughes and his colleagues were on the radar of the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit in early 2020, months before the historic EncroChat hack, which exposed the private talks of some of Europe’s most powerful criminals.

In February of last year, the Widnes dealer was the target of Operation Magma, an undercover surveillance effort.

According to the NWROCU, the inquiry uncovered a “large-scale drug distribution business with ties all over the UK.”

In April of the following year, a team of French and Dutch detectives decrypted the encrypted communications platform EncroChat.

Hughes was identified as “NovaCoast” and was exposed as a crucial role in the supply of both Class A cocaine and Class B amphetamine across the UK, alongside Christopher Dooley, alias “OctoOx,” and David Hunter.

Hunter was also planning to distribute ketamine, a Class B banned substance.

Between February 2020 and March 2021, the gang purchased and sold more than 49kg of amphetamine valued up to £490,000.

The drug, dubbed Billy Whizz, was photographed in blocks with photos of the fictional Beano figure of the same name, ready for distribution.

Hughes, 53, of Rock Lane, Widnes, who coordinated drug transfers between third parties and the gang, was sentenced to ten and a half years in prison in July for conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs.

Hunter, 48, of Larch Close, Billinge, St Helens, was found guilty of conspiracy to provide Class A and B narcotics and was sentenced to nine years and seven months in prison.

“Summary ends,” says Dooley, 35, of No.