Bongo’s Bingo has announced a special ‘Freedom Day’ event with a star guest.

Next week, Bongo’s Bingo will throw a one-of-a-kind unique event to commemorate “Freedom Day.”

As COVID-19 limitations are poised to be loosened, details of the popular event’s comeback have been disclosed.

Bongo’s Bingo is scheduled to return with a one-off extravaganza at Content on Monday, July 18. It will be their first full house in 16 months.

The last 16 months have felt like a prison sentence, according to the owner of a Liverpool nightclub.

Jonny Bongo, one of the event’s co-founders, will host the event, which will transport partygoers back to the pre-pandemic era.

“We can’t quite believe it’s happening after all this time,” Jonny remarked of the significance of the occasion. It’s truly mind-blowing to be able to do the show the way it was always meant to be done. It’s also amazing to be able to reopen in all of the venues across the UK, spanning the length and width of the country.

“We understand how challenging it has been for everyone since March. And we know that many people have yearned to be reunited. So, in a sense, Monday, July 19th represents a fresh start for all of us. It’ll be a rollercoaster of emotions.”

The crew has also disclosed that famous star Paul Chuckle will be appearing as a special guest, adding to the excitement.

The Bongo’s Bingo team has decided to donate £2 from every ticket sold to mental health charity MIND, in recognition of the consequences of the last 16 months on not just their shows, but also on the general public.

Bongo’s Bingo Freedom Day Special tickets and information are available at www.bongosbingo.co.uk.