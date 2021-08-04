BonBon Bakery in Liverpool has five delectable dishes that you must try.

Locals have complimented a Liverpool establishment for its “contemporary spin” on a Chinese bakery, and five of its most delectable sweets have been put to the test.

2Chill were curious to check what all the hype was about after a previous customer gave the bakery three stars and appreciated its good value.

“Located in Liverpool’s Chinatown, not far from the Chinese Arch, this is a modern twist on a Chinese bakery,” Laura Brown wrote in her suggestion.

“At first glance, the window display draws your attention since it features festive and made-to-order cakes.

“I went to get some sweets soon before Chinese New Year, and everything was amazing. “Highly recommended.”

Our writer went to Chinatown after reading Laura’s tip and did their own taste test on the baked items described.

4 out of 5 stars

The egg had a velvety custard-like texture and was just sweet enough.

When bitten into, the outer shell disintegrated, but the flaky puff pastry balanced out the creaminess of the egg and sugar.

It was money well spent at £1, but I think a splash of color, such as a cherry or dusted cinnamon on top, would have helped the drab colors stand out more.

4 out of 5 stars

The Pork Dumplings are a savory delight supplied by BonBon Bakery, and the side dish is best served hot, however it can also be served cold.

It has pork (char sui), mushroom, Chinese cabbage, and shrimp within.

My only regret is that I only bought one of these for £1.

3 out of 5 stars

The Frankfurter sausage is encased in a lovely soft bread at the Berry Street bakery.

The bun can be eaten cold or hot, but I chose to eat it cold because my mouth was already watering.

The sausage bun combination, priced at £1.40, was more bun than anything else, and I would recommend having a drink on hand to wash it down.

5 out of 5

As a diabetic, I had to perform a double take when I saw the chocolate slice out of the corner of my eye while peering through the window.

Unfortunately, by the time I got home, the had. “The summary has come to an end.”