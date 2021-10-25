Bomb Cyclone Live Updates: Residents in the Burn Area Have Been Warned As The Storm Approaches Southern California

The season’s first significant storm is predicted to reach Southern California on Monday.

According to the National Weather Service, up to two inches of rain might fall in the counties of Los Angeles, Ventura, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Barbara, causing flooding and debris advisories in recent fire zones.

A lengthy and wide band of moisture brought in from the Pacific Ocean causes this sort of storm, which is known as a “bomb cycle” or “atmospheric river.”

As moderate/heavy rain rolls through the area, an urban/small stream flood alert has been issued for Ventura County until 2 p.m. In recent fire zones, roadway floods and minor mud/debris flows have occurred. Rainfall rates range from 0.25-0.50 inch per hour in the valleys to up to 1 inch per hour in the mountains. — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 25, 2021 #LAWeather #LArain #cawx The storm has already dumped record-breaking amounts of rain in the state’s northern reaches.

Over the course of a 24-hour period, San Francisco got a record-breaking 5.5 inches of rain. According to local accounts, the rain caused traffic accidents in the Bay area.

According to Poweroutage.us, over 100,000 individuals in California were without power as of Monday afternoon.

The rain follows a period of drought and wildfires in the area.

The bomb cyclone is explained by a meteorologist.

Katie Nickolaou of Sioux City, Iowa, explains the “bomb cyclone” that is affecting the west coast.

Over the next few days, you’ll hear a lot about bomb cyclones, so here’s a primer on what they are. Please let me know what the weather is like where you are on the West Coast! #California #BombCyclone #Meteorology #Weather #TheMoreYouKnow pic.twitter.com/BtW1bQ4tI1 — Katie Nickolaou (@weather katie), a meteorologist. 25th of October, 2021 The flash flood warning in the burn region has been lifted. According to the National Weather Service Los Angeles Office, the flash flood warning for the Alisal burn region has expired.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles stated, “There is no longer an immediate threat of large damaging debris flows.” Showers will continue to fall in sporadic bursts.

The #Alisal burn scar Flash Flood Warning has ended.