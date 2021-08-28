Bomb attacks in Afghanistan have killed 72 people, including children.

Two suicide bombers and gunmen assaulted crowds at Kabul airport in Afghanistan, killing 72 people and wounding 140 more.

Officials stated at least 60 Afghans and 12 US forces were killed in the onslaught, which also claimed the lives of 11 Marines and one Navy medic.

Another 12 service members were injured, and they warned that the death toll might rise.

Hundreds of bombs exploded in front of a city man at Kabul airport.

No British troops or personnel were among the casualties, according to the Ministry of Defence.

One of the bombers hit individuals knee-deep in a wastewater canal in the scorching heat, and others who had hoped to catch a flight away could be seen in a trance bringing the wounded to ambulances, their own clothes stained with blood.

According to a US official, the intricate attack was carried out by the Islamic State organization.

The Taliban, who just grabbed control of Afghanistan in a lightning strike and condemned the attack, are far more extremist than the IS affiliate in Afghanistan.

Western officials had warned of a massive attack and advised people to evacuate the airport, but Afghans wanting to flee the country in the final days of an American-led evacuation before the US officially concludes its 20-year presence on August 31 mostly ignored their advice.

Emergency, an Italian organization that runs hospitals in Afghanistan, claimed it had received at least 60 patients who had been injured in the airport attack, as well as ten who were already dead when they arrived.

“Surgeons will be working late into the night,” said Marco Puntin, the charity’s Afghanistan manager.

More beds were being added when the wounded flooded the triage zone into the physiotherapy section, he said.

There were casualties, including among military personnel, according to Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, who did not provide a count. He claimed one explosion occurred at an airport entrance and another occurred near a hotel a little distance away.

Following the “barbaric” incident in Afghanistan, Boris Johnson has pledged to continue the evacuation effort.

The Prime Minister stated that the “vast majority” of those who are eligible had already been assisted in fleeing the country. “The summary has come to an end.”