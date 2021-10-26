Bolsonaro’s video claiming that vaccinated people in the United Kingdom are developing AIDS has been removed from Facebook.

For breaking Facebook’s COVID-19 vaccination policy, Facebook and Instagram had taken down a live video broadcast of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

During the live stream, Bolsonaro claimed that those in the United Kingdom who had gotten two COVID-19 immunization doses developed AIDS faster than others who had not been vaccinated. The video was taken down three days after it was posted, on Sunday night.

In an emailed comment to the Associated Press, Facebook’s press office said, “Our policies don’t allow statements that COVID-19 vaccinations kill or significantly damage people.” Facebook did not respond to AP’s concerns about why Bolsonaro’s content took three days to be removed.

During a radio interview on Monday, Bolsonaro discussed the incident, stating he learned about it via a news piece published in Brazil last October. The story actually exist, according to the fact-checking organization Aos Fatos, although it was only tangentially tied to one vaccination, Russia’s Sputnik injection.

Bolsonaro is still unvaccinated, but he was infected with COVID-19 last year.

He spent months spreading misinformation regarding vaccines, particularly the Sinovac vaccine. He also warned Brazilians that anyone experiencing negative effects would have no legal recourse against Pfizer, which he joked could include women growing beards or individuals converting into alligators.

Last year, Facebook and Instagram took down posts by the far-right leader that broke COVID-19 community guidelines, including one video in which he claimed that the anti-malarial hydroxychloroquine was healing COVID-19 all over the world. The medicine has been found to be ineffective in treating the infection after extensive testing. A few months later, Facebook banned dozens of accounts for “coordinated inauthentic conduct,” including ones used by Bolsonaro’s employees and two of his congressional sons. However, this was the first time one of Bolsonaro’s weekly live broadcasts, which serve as a direct line of communication with his fans and regularly garner hundreds of thousands of views, was taken down by Facebook.

Bolsonaro has 14.6 million Facebook fans and nearly 19 million Instagram followers. His election triumph in 2018 was aided by social media tools, especially the Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp. In a year's time, he'll run for re-election. His supporters have recently been urging backers to join rival platforms, in particular.