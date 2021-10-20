Bolsonaro should be charged with crime against humanity for his COVID actions, according to the Brazilian Senate.

According to the Associated Press, Brazil’s Senate recommended that President Jair Bolsonaro be charged with crime against humanity for his handling of the COVID-19 outbreak. Brazil’s COVID death toll of over 600,000 is the world’s second-highest, and many have criticized the president’s attempt to downplay the virus’s seriousness, among other parts of his reaction.

Senate Renan Calheiros’ report represents the culmination of the committee’s six-month investigation. According to two committee members who spoke on the condition of anonymity, it recommends Bolsonaro be charged with nine counts, including crimes against humanity, charlatanism, and encouraging crime.

According to the Associated Press, critics have chastised the president for disobeying international health rules on masking and prohibitions meant at preventing the spread of COVID-19. He also postponed Brazil’s vaccine procurement while encouraging citizens to take experimental antiviral therapies.

According to the Associated Press, Bolsonaro has denied any misconduct and described the probe into the government’s management of the outbreak as a political attempt to delegitimize him.

The report can still be changed before the committee vote on October 26, and the prosecutor-general of Brazil, who is nominated by the president, will decide whether to bring most of the accusations.

Analysts believe it’s unclear whether he’d take action.

Misuse of public finances and “prevarication,” which comprises delaying or refraining from action necessary as part of a public official’s job for personal reasons, are also recommended charges.

Anger over the president’s response spurred the formation of a Senate committee in April to look into charges that Bolsonaro’s handling of the epidemic contributed to many of Brazil’s 600,000 pandemic deaths.

Calheiros, who authored the report, submitted the final version to the 11-member committee on Wednesday. There were approximately 1,200 pages in an earlier draft.

The material must be authorized by the committee before being given to the prosecutor-office, general’s which will determine whether to continue the investigation and file charges. Members of congressional committees in Brazil have the power to investigate but not to indict.

Whether or whether the prosecutor-general takes action, the charges in the study are certain to feed criticism of the far-right leader, whose favor ratings have dropped.