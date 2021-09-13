Bodycam footage shows officers repeatedly tasing a nonverbal autistic man.

After her son, who is nonverbal and has autism, was tased numerous times by police, a mother’s night unfolded in slow motion, prompting her to demand change.

Glynn County Police Department body camera footage captured officers’ responses to a report about a Black man with a firearm who was “screaming and striking himself in the head,” according to dispatchers. Officers used a TASER on the subject, identified as Rajon Cherry, several times during the September 4 response. A spoon was eventually determined to be the weapon.

Cherry was going slowly toward an officer when he was requested to drop the “weapon,” according to First Coast News. Cherry screamed and dropped the spoon after being tased by officers. Before being tased a second time, officers continued to instruct Cherry to get on the ground. Cherry sprinted away from authorities, was tased twice, and was eventually tackled to the ground.

Bystanders could be heard in the background, and authorities were informed that Cherry is nonverbal and has autism.

Cherry’s mother, Sherri Johnson, told This website, “I’m still in shock and disbelief.” “I’m concerned for my son and daughter because she was present and witnessed everything. I don’t think I could have done anything to help. I wasn’t able to keep them safe.”

Johnson said she’s still processing what occurred and that it’s the first time something like this has happened to her or her son. She claimed that she had lived in the neighborhood since 2010, and that everyone knew her kid, including the officers on patrol.

Johnson arrived at the location after receiving a call concerning her son that night and found Cherry standing straight, covered in dirt and bleeding.

Cherry was transported to the hospital by police, but Johnson said that she drove him home before he was treated. She claimed he was not given a mask or a hospital room.

The police should not have been contacted in the first place, according to Zoe Gross, the director of advocacy at Autistic Self Advocacy Network, and their response was unacceptable.

Gross says, “I’m not sure why someone feels the need to retaliate violently against a man who is walking, holding a spoon, and making noises.” This is a condensed version of the information.