Bodycam footage of a disgraced cop who assaulted a man that he didn’t want you to see

The bodycam footage of a disgraced police officer who was convicted for attempting to cover up an attack on an innocent man has been released.

For his disgusting behavior during – and after – a welfare check, Darren McIntyre was sentenced to 19 months in prison today.

The PC was chastised by Judge David Aubrey, QC, for acting with “sheer hostility and abuse of the authorities put upon you.”

READ MORE: A disgraced cop drops his head as a judge informs him he’betrayed’ his coworkers.

Merseyside Police has now released video evidence from McIntyre’s and another officer’s bodycams taken only moments before he repeatedly attacked Mark Bamber on June 19, 2019.

McIntyre can be seen in Mr Bamber’s face and can be heard saying, “And what if I’m getting in yours?” in the tape.

“You’re getting in my face now,” Mr Bamber says.

To which McIntyre retaliates angrily, “Am I?”

You’d better tuck your f*****g neck in tight. I’ll put you in the f*****g car and put you in a cell the next time you hinder me performing my job.”

The humiliated officer then takes Mr Bamber’s arm and pushes him against the wall.

Paramedics had summoned him and three colleagues to the Ainsdale residence to do a welfare check on Mr Bamber’s spouse.

During that event, the 47-year-old became enraged and assaulted his victim without provocation.

During the attack, two of his colleagues turned off their body cameras, and all four witnesses presented stories that “did not live in the same universe, breathe the same air as that which actually occurred,” according to Judge Aubrey, who presided over their trial.

The officers claimed Mr Bamber was inebriated, hostile, and had attempted to headbutt McIntyre.

Judge Aubrey dismissed these accusations, saying he was convinced Mr Bamber had not been confrontational or violent.

The judge admitted he was “awkward” and possibly combative – but only in response to McIntyre, who warned him to “wind your f*****g neck” at one point. The summary comes to a close.