Bodycam footage from an Alabama cop fatally shooting a suicidal man in 2018 has been released.

A judge in Alabama ordered the public release of bodycam footage from a former Huntsville police officer who fatally shot a suicidal man in 2018.

According to AL.com, Madison County Circuit Judge Donna Pate granted the order in response to letters from media organizations asking access to the footage used as evidence in the officer’s trial.

The video depicts the fatal shooting of Jeffery Parker by police officer William Ben Darby in April 2018. Parker had contacted the police earlier in the day to say he wanted to commit suicide.

Martin Weinberg, Parker’s family lawyer, was contacted for comment by this website.

The Parker family, on the other hand, “was very much in favor of this footage being made public,” Weinberg said on Facebook.

According to News 19, the City of Huntsville appealed to Pate’s order to release the film, claiming that body cam video is a non-public law enforcement document, and so its publication violates Alabama’s Open Records Act. Darby’s legal fees were reimbursed in full by the City of Huntsville in 2019.

According to the video, when police arrived at the site, they saw Parker seated on a couch at his home with a gun to his head. Before Darby entered the house, one of the policemen on the scene, Genisha Pegues, who also testified against Darby in the trial, was talking to Parker in an attempt to calm the situation.

According to the video, Darby shot Parker in the face 11 seconds after entering the house. Darby said that he shot Parker in self-defense because he was afraid Parker would shoot him and the other cops.

Darby can be heard repeatedly urging Parker to drop his rifle and yelling at Pegues to “aim your f**king gun at him” on the bodycam clip.

According to WAAY TV, Darby was charged with murder and sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder of Parker.

Darby was found guilty of killing Parker by a Madison County jury in May, on the second day of deliberations in the trial.

Darby was not suspected of being a killer by Huntsville police in May.

