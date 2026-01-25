Body Found in Tayside Search for Missing Pensioner

Search teams have found the body of a man in Tayside, during efforts to locate missing pensioner William Jackson. Although the man has yet to be formally identified, police have confirmed that Jackson’s family has been notified of the discovery.

The 77-year-old was last seen on January 21, around 7pm, at Meadowview Drive in Inchture. Jackson, who was reported missing on January 22, had been out of contact with family and friends for a concerning amount of time, which led to the public appeal launched by the police.

Police Statement and Further Investigation

Inspector Gordon Jamieson had previously stated that it was highly unusual for Jackson to be unreachable, expressing mounting concern for his welfare. Authorities have not yet revealed the exact time of the body’s discovery, which came during an ongoing search operation in the Inchture area.

In their statement, police confirmed, “The body of a man has been found during searches for a missing man in the Inchture area. He is yet to be formally identified, however, the family of 77-year-old William Jackson, who was reported missing on Thursday, 22 January, 2026, has been informed. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”