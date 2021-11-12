Body Fat Tests on Nude Athletes are being investigated by an ex-high school coach.

According to the Associated Press, the Rhode Island attorney general’s office is investigating a former high school basketball coach accused by former players of forcing male student athletes to undress in front of him so he could conduct “body fat tests.” His accusations claim he has been performing the so-called tests alone with athletes for years.

After the allegations were made public, Aaron Thomas, 54, resigned from North Kingstown High School in June. Since the 1990s, he had been teaching and coaching at the institution.

The probe was confirmed by a representative for Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha this week, but no other details were provided. Thomas is not facing any criminal accusations at the moment.

Thomas’ attorney, John MacDonald, claimed the tests were done with skinfold calipers, which are used to analyze skinfold thickness in order to estimate body fat. According to MacDonald, these tests were conducted with parental approval, citing hundreds of authorization forms collected by Thomas.

The Boston Globe obtained and reviewed the consent form, which did not disclose that the exams would include nudity. MacDonald accepted this, saying that it was easier for Thomas to do the exams while the athletes weren’t dressed.

The tests’ goal, according to the consent form, is to analyze athletes’ body fat composition as well as their muscle strength and development.

“The program is designed to assist student-athletes in realizing their maximum potential,” the form stated, adding that the tests are optional and that taking them has no bearing on a student’s prospects of joining a team.

“We started with the upper body with the shirt off and worked our way down with the underpants on or off,” MacDonald told the Globe. “It was just easier to do when my underwear wasn’t in the way.” According to MacDonald, Thomas measured the adductor muscles of the inner thigh but did not touch the groin area.

Jennifer Lima, a North Kingstown School Committee member, stated last week that her now-adult son just told her that he was checked by Thomas. She claimed it's possible she signed a fat-testing form among the many paperwork parents sign for their children who participate in sports, but she didn't.