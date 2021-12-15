Bobby Bostic, 42, was sentenced to 241 years in prison as a teenager but was granted parole after the judge changed his mind.

Bobby Bostic, a St. Louis man who was sentenced to a total of 241 years in prison on 18 crimes in 1997 for a 1995 robbery, was given parole after the judge who convicted him retired and lobbied for a reduction in his sentence.

Bostic was 16 years old when he and Donald Huston, then 18 years old, robbed a group of individuals of Christmas presents intended for a local family in need in December 1995. Both males allegedly fired firearms at the group, causing minor injuries, before snatching another woman’s car and robbing her, according to prosecutors.

Huston accepted a plea offer in exchange for 30 years in prison, but Bostic chose to go to trial. Circuit Judge Evelyn Baker stated she didn’t feel Bostic could be rehabilitated by the time he was sentenced in 1997, and ordered that his 241 years of prison time be served one after the other.

Bostic’s sentence stipulated that he would not be eligible for parole until he was at least 112 years old, effectively ensuring his death in prison.

According to one of Bostic’s primary defenders, the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri, the Missouri parole board granted him parole on Monday, and he will be released next November.

Baker eventually left the bench and penned a column for the Washington Post in 2018 in which she expressed sorrow for the sentence and advocated for it to be overturned so he may be granted parole.

She claimed that during the last 20 years, advances in medical research of young people’s brains have given her a new perspective on how crimes committed by young people don’t always predict future behavior because their brains are still developing and they are more likely to be rehabilitated.

At the time, Baker stated that she wanted Bostic to “die in the Department of Corrections.”

For a time, Bostic sought solace in a 2010 Supreme Court decision that made life sentences for non-homicide crimes illegal for persons under the age of 18. However, the Supreme Court declined to consider his case in 2019.

Baker noted in her essay, “What I realized too late is that young people’s minds are not static; they are in the process of maturing.”

When his case was refused by the United States Supreme Court, the ACLU collaborated with him. This is a condensed version of the information.