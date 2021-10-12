Bob Woodward claims he has never seen a former president with Trump’s political clout.

According to journalist Bob Woodward, former President Donald Trump has the most political authority of any previous US president due to a “iron curtain of obedience” from Republicans.

During a Monday night interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett, Woodward made the comments. The renowned journalist was commenting on 88-year-old Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) standing alongside Trump at an Iowa rally over the weekend. He is most known for his original reporting on the Watergate crisis alongside Carl Bernstein nearly half a century ago.

“What we’re seeing right now is an iron curtain of Trumpism,” Woodward added. “It isn’t just reverence; it is obedience.” Because of its tenacity, it is truly an iron curtain. Senator Grassley is one of these folks who can count. They can look at the polls if they want to. They visit their home states and meet with constituents. And there are tens of millions of Trump supporters.” Grassley, who is seeking re-election to the Senate next year, received Trump’s “full and entire endorsement” during the rally on Saturday.

Later, the octogenarian senator said he “wouldn’t be very smart” if he “didn’t accept the endorsement of someone who has 91 percent of Republican voters in Iowa.”

Trump had a better support rating in Iowa than he has ever had as president, according to a Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll issued before of Saturday’s speech. He also had much greater Republican support than Grassley, with 91 percent of Republicans in the state endorsing him, compared to 81 percent for the senator.

Trump’s ongoing popularity among Republicans, according to Woodward, is due in part to his near-constant campaigning.

Although Trump has not formally announced his intention to run for president in 2024, he has hinted at a run and has continued to hold rallies since his defeat in 2020, frequently repeating bogus allegations that President Joe Biden “stole” the election.

“This is a level of political strength we’ve never seen from a past president,” Woodward added. “After Nixon resigned, he didn’t run for re-election. He waged a fight against history by claiming that Watergate was merely a blip on the radar. The recordings, on the other hand, buried Nixon and demonstrated that. This is a condensed version of the information.