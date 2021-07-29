Bob Odenkirk, the star of Breaking Bad, has collapsed due to heart difficulties.

Actor Bob Odenkirk is expected to make a full recovery after collapsing due to cardiac difficulties on Tuesday.

After getting ill on the set of his Breaking Bad spin-off show Better Call Saul in New Mexico, the 58-year-old was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Odenkirk’s son Nate tweeted an update on his father’s condition, writing, “He’s going to be okay,” only hours after Bryan Cranston requested fans to pray for his Breaking Bad co-star.

On Wednesday, as Odenkirk remained in hospital, his management released a statement claiming he was in stable condition and will continue his recovery.

The statement said, “We can report Bob is in stable condition following a heart-related episode.”

“He and his family want to thank the amazing physicians and nurses who have cared for him, as well as his cast, crew, and producers who have stood by his side.

“The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for their good wishes and respectfully request their privacy while Bob recovers.

Cranston, who portrayed drug lord Walter White on Breaking Bad, had previously requested fans to pray and “send positive thoughts” to Odenkirk, who played lawyer Saul Goodman on the show and its prequel spin-off. On Instagram, Cranston posted a selfie of himself with Odenkirk.

“Today I awoke to news that has made me apprehensive all morning,” he wrote. Bob Odenkirk, a buddy of mine, passed out on the set of Better Call Saul last night… Thank you for taking a time today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way.”

Better Call Saul is now filming its sixth and final season, which will premiere on AMC next year.

Better Call Saul, like Breaking Bad, is set in and primarily shot in Albuquerque, New Mexico’s largest city.

For his role as Jimmy McGill, an unsuccessful lawyer who grows progressively unscrupulous and selfish and subsequently assumes the pseudonym Saul Goodman, Odenkirk has been nominated for four Emmys.