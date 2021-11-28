Bob Mortimer, star of Gone Fishing, explains how he put his house on fire by accident.

Bob Mortimer has told how he set fire to his house after sparking fireworks inside.

The actor of Gone Fishing claims he didn’t realize the warnings on the box’s exterior were to be taken seriously.

The 62-year-old wrote in his autobiography And Away… that he “managed to convince himself they were for indoor usage.”

Bob was nine years old when his curiosity got the best of him, and he lighted one firework with a match from the mantel.

“Needless to say, that was a huge mistake,” he writes.

“A shower of sparks fell into the open box of fireworks, fizzing and igniting the contents.”

Young Bob snatched the box and dashed through the kitchen, gasping as items exploded all over the place.

He started to work washing scorch scars from the kitchen once everything was over, or so he thought, but then he heard huge bangs coming from the living room.

“When I walked back in, I was met with a wall of flames,” he continues.

Nobody was wounded, which his mother later described as “probably a gift.”

Bob is a regular panelist on BBC’s Would I Lie To You?, and the story was presented on an episode of the show.

Viewers were taken aback when it was revealed that he was telling the truth.

Bob’s most recent appearance on television was in Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing, in which he co-starred with his long-time buddy Paul Whitehouse.

“Two pals, gorgeous locales, and a good natter,” says the show’s description.

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing will air on BBC Two for an hour-long Christmas Special next month.