Bob Enyart, a conservative radio host who fought COVID restrictions in court, died of the disease.

Bob Enyart, a conservative Christian radio personality and former pastor of Denver Bible Church, died on September 1 after developing COVID-19 while battling COVID restrictions.

Fred Williams, a friend and co-host of Real Science Radio, revealed the late 62-year-death old’s on Facebook in a now-deleted post on Monday.

“It is with great sadness that I report that my dear buddy and co-host of Real Science Radio has succumbed to COVID,” Williams said. “Bob Enyart was one of the smartest people I’ve ever met, and without a doubt the wisest. All the time, he was extraordinarily nice and humble, and he was always, always prepared to listen and discuss whatever you wanted to talk about.”

Williams stated, “It was an honor beyond measure to have worked beside him for 15 years and over 750 science shows.”

“Pray for Enyart’s family during this difficult time,” Williams concluded the now-deleted tweet.

Enyart recently spoke out against the mandated use of COVID-19 masks and vaccine distribution. On his broadcast, Enyart said that scientists tested the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations on “aborted baby cells.”

The assertion that these cells were employed turned out to be untrue.

According to Reuters, “while the vaccine was created using lab-replicated fetal cells (also known as fetal cell lines), the vaccination itself does not contain any fetal cells.” “Fetal cell lines (rather than fetal tissue) are occasionally employed in the development, confirmation, or manufacture of vaccines, notably the COVID-19 vaccine.”

He further advised his audience to boycott the aforementioned companies in order to “put pressure on the child murders.”

Denver Bible Church and Community Baptist Church filed a lawsuit against Colorado Governor Jared Polis on October 22, 2020, challenging the state’s rules on religious gathering capacity limits.

Enyart spoke to KMGH-TV about the subject after he won the lawsuit against the state in October 2020.

“We were overjoyed that a federal court would uphold our God-given freedom to worship him, our creator, without interference from the government,” Enyart told KMGH-TV.

Enyart continued, “We can actually sing congregational singing and we can congregate, and we’re extremely thankful for that.” “We hope that more churches will join us and our sister church [Community Baptist Church] in Brighton in worshiping God in the same way that he does. This is a condensed version of the information.