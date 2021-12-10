Bob Dole was known for saying things like, “Let the Air Out of the Partisan Balloons.”

Former U.S. Senator and presidential candidate Bob Dole’s funeral was held at Washington National Cathedral on Friday, where friends and former political colleagues paid tribute to the former World War II veteran, with one former Senator saying Dole’s sarcastic sense of humor was used to “let the air out of the partisan balloons.”

Dole, a World War II veteran and former Kansas state legislator who spent 36 years in the US House and Senate and ran multiple presidential and vice presidential campaigns, died on Sunday at the age of 98.

Hundreds of current and past politicians, including former President Bill Clinton, members of Congress, three vice presidents, and other Cabinet officials, attended the ceremony, which featured a speech by President Joe Biden honoring the man he referred to as a “friend of over 50 years.”

Biden stated, “He could be partisan, and that was good.” “Since Jefferson and Hamilton clashed in George Washington’s cabinet, Americans have been divided. Bob Dole, like them, was a patriot.” Dole’s sardonic, deadpan humor, according to former Republican Kansas Senator Pat Roberts, was an excellent political tactic for “letting the air out of the partisan balloons.” Following the funeral in the cathedral, Dole’s casket was transported to the World War II memorial on the National Mall, which opened to the public in 2004. According to Roberts, the monument would not exist without Dole, who spent years advocating for its establishment.

Roberts recalled seeing Dole visiting the memorial on Saturday mornings, there to speak with soldiers who had been in the same war as him, many of whom were there on tours organized by Dole.

Dole’s remains was laid in state in the Capitol on Thursday, and he will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery this weekend after more funeral services in his home state and hometown of Russell, Kansas.

Dole was honored Friday by top officials from both parties, who praised his ability to engage in bare-knuckle politics without sacrificing his decency.

Politicians from both parties came together to pay tribute to Dole’s arduous ascent from wounded war veteran to Senate stalwart, displaying a rare level of bipartisanship in modern government. This is a condensed version of the information.