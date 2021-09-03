B&M’s ‘beautiful’ new £3 mug is a’must’ for dog lovers.

B&M customers were ecstatic when they saw a new mug that they termed as a “must have.”

The business uses its Instagram page to keep consumers up to speed on what they can get in store, and this week a homeware item caught people’s attention.

Many dog enthusiasts like flaunting their love for their four-legged companion, so news of B&M’s “pup themed” mugs was well received.

The cheap store’s Instagram feed included a photo by @the indie and meela roe show of one of the mugs with the phrase “Cockapoo mad.” Customers can also find more designs for various breeds.

B&M captioned the photo, “It’s a new mug type of day!” These adorable puppy mugs are ideal for any pet owner! There are several styles to choose from, and they’re all only £3 each!”

Thousands of individuals commented on how much they liked the photo, and many of them tagged others in the comments. “You need this,” Hannahlouisee01 informed a pal.

“Looks like one for you,” Bexilyxx stated to his companions.

“This cup is a must!” Thurls__ said.

“Saw this and thought of you,” Nicholacooper1978 tagged a friend.

“You NEED this!” Stephaniiee.90 informed a pal.

And sarahannjay tagged someone and said, “I’ll keep an eye out for this for you!”

“Look how cute this Cockapoo cup is!” remarked leeiiigggghhhhh.

“Need to track this one down!” Suesmith74 added.

“I need one of these,” Celsom74 stated.

“I think you need to go to b&m,” Betnyrbaker remarked, tagging a buddy.

“I see a new work mug in the horizon,” rhiannarebekah stated.