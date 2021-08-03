B&M’s ‘beautiful’ Customers are taken aback by the £14 statement light.

B&M has reawakened the interest of its customers after one of its most recent products was published online.

The business is known for using social media to keep customers up to date on all of the latest products, and this time, people are enamored with what they’ve seen.

After it was posted online, the bargain retailer’s new pink and gold light, priced at £14, sparked a sensation among consumers.

ONE, a designer retailer, is building a new store in Liverpool.

B&M uploaded a photo on Instagram with the caption:”We’ve fallen in love with this Mallory Table Lamp – and you wouldn’t believe it’s only £14!”

“It would be ideal if you wanted to pink up your living space!! Is there anyone else who enjoys this?!”

Instagram

The picture received over 3,400 likes and numerous comments from followers who described the light as “wonderful” and “lovely.”

“This is gorgeous,” one ecstatic consumer exclaimed, while another wrote, “Love this.”

“That’s lovely,” commented a third.

“Love this lamp,” said a fourth shopper.

“Omg love,” commented a fifth, and “Absolutely lovely lamp,” wrote a sixth.

Here’s where you can find your nearest B&M store.