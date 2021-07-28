B&M’s ‘amazing’ The £175 hanging egg chair is back, and consumers are scouring stores for it.

B&M has reawakened the interest of its customers by announcing the return of its hanging egg chair.

The discount merchant frequently posts new homeware and garden products on its website.

The £175 Hanging Egg Chair from B&M was featured on their Instagram account this week, and it has gotten a lot of love from users.

‘Gorgeous’ Matalan’s £24 suit is being dubbed a ‘steal’ by customers.

“Our fantastic hanging egg chair is BACK IN STOCK for a limited time – bigger stores only!” B&M stated alongside a photo shared by @ourchapelterrace. For only £175, you can get your hands on one (SC: 366688)

“Make sure you don’t miss out on this summer’s must-have item. @ourchapelterrace, thank you for sharing your shot with us. Who in their right mind would want this in their life?!”

Instagram

Shoppers were quick to express their enthusiasm about the product, however several stated they had struggled to obtain it and had even scoured various stores in their search.

One consumer said in the comments, “I’ve been trying to obtain one of them for two years.”

“This is honestly the best purchase I’ve ever made,” commented another, while a third wrote, “I want this..so bad.”

“Omg I need this!!,” said a fourth shopper. Xx” I wish it was payday!

“Can’t wait to buy one of these for the garden,” said a fifth, and “Omg I need it,” wrote a sixth.

“OMG that is fantastic,” said another.

The £175 Hanging Egg Chair from B&M is now available in larger stores.

Here’s where you can find your nearest B&M store.