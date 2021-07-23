B&M’s ‘amazing’ Customers who spend £10 on a drinks dispenser think they ‘need’ it.

After seeing a “amazing” £10 drinks dispenser online, B&M consumers were enthralled.

Many people may be seeking for artistic drink supplies for their homes or gardens, especially with the recent run of warm weather.

B&M, a low-cost retailer, uses social media to keep customers up to date on the latest stock and product launches, sparking a sensation with a recent Instagram post.

The retailer’s 1.3 million Instagram followers were treated to a photo of their pineapple beverages dispenser.

“How refreshing does our Pineapple drinks dispenser look!” the store captioned the photo. (SC: 354765) for just £10!! In the sunshine, what will you be drinking?”

On the famous social networking platform, the shot received over 2,000 likes.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“We have this,” Catt remarked. It has a lot of capacity! It’s fantastic!!!”

“Whoa,” one shopper said while exchanging heart-eye emojis.

Lauren commented on a friend’s post, “How cute!!!”

“I adore this!!!” her pal exclaimed. For the house, we’ll have to get one.”

“Need!” exclaimed Patsy.

Morgan exclaimed, “I adore this.”

“Oh gosh, this is amazing!” exclaimed Alicia.

“It looks really good,” Sammy said.

“I need this,” Jen said.

“I want it,” Catherine added.