B&M ignores supply difficulties and claims to be “completely supplied” for the holidays.

B&M, a discount store, is “completely supplied” as Christmas approaches, despite supply chain concerns plaguing the retail sector.

The Liverpool-based group’s chief executive praised the group’s success during the first half of the financial year in an update to the London Stock Exchange, saying it is “well poised” going into the ‘Golden Quarter.’

For the six months ending September 25, 2021, the company reported total group sales of £2.268 billion, up from £2.242 billion the previous year.

B&M UK’s sales rose from £1.885 billion to £1.909 billion, while Heron Foods’ fell from £216.2 million to £203.1 million.

Sales in France increased by more than 10%, from £140.6 million to £155.4 million.

B&M also recorded a pre-tax profit of £241.3 million, up from £235.6 million the previous year.

According to BusinessLive, the company stated it encountered “more tough trading conditions” in Heron Foods as average transaction values for grocery shopping returned to pre-pandemic levels, but it also said “acceptable earnings” were achieved through “careful cost control and cash discipline.”

In the last six months, 14 new B&M stores have opened in the UK, while nine have closed.

In France, it stated it had made “significant strategic and financial progress,” with 100 of 104 stores trading as B&M and adjusted EBITDA of £11.4 million, up from £2.7 million.

According to filings filed with the London Stock Exchange, B&M’s largest shareholder, The Capital Group of Companies of Los Angeles, nearly increased its position from 5.25 percent to more than 10 percent.

In addition, the firm informed investors that it had taken possession of imported general merchandise items earlier than usual in order to avoid any disruptions before Christmas.

“The group has performed strongly over the first half of our financial year, with customers continuing to be lured to our value for money proposition,” said CEO Simon Arora.

“By utilizing our strong supplier connections, we’ve responded decisively to supply chain difficulties and enhanced in-store execution.”

“As a result, we’re completely supplied coming into the Golden Quarter, with our outstanding Christmas ranges now on display in stores.”

“I extend my appreciation to all of my colleagues for their devotion, talent, and commitment, which have enabled us to achieve these outcomes.”

“However, the path to a ‘new normal’ remains unknown, and the industry is facing supply and inflationary challenges.”

“The summary comes to an end.”