B&M has launched a £5 cheaper version of M&S’s light-up snow globe gin.

Snow globe gins are all the rage these days, with a variety of merchants selling the high-end beverage.

Marks & Spencer started the craze with its light-up bottles, which sold out in a matter of days, and was swiftly followed by Aldi, which offers a cheaper option. You may check how they compare by visiting this page.

B&M, the discount retailer, is also offering another gin alternative this year.

B&M’s Winter Wonderland Gin Liqueur in Light Up Bottle costs £14.99 for 70cl, which is slightly less than M&S’ version.

The Winter Wonderland gin, according to the product description, has a snowy festive scene within the bottle with 32ct gold leaf flakes. It tastes like gingerbread with a hint of orange.

Because B&M does not provide online buying, customers will have to check the shelves of their local stores to find the bottle.

Marks & Spencer debuted its Spiced Sugar Plum and Clementine gins in light-up bottles just in time for Christmas. They cost £20 each, and the light-up bottles can be reused in a variety of ways once they’ve been used up.

This year, Aldi also released £13.99 light up snow globe gin in Clementine and Blackberry flavors.