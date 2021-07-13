B&M customers go crazy over a 39p chocolate bar they don’t want to share.

B&M customers have been boasting about a new chocolate bar they don’t want to share with their pals.

The budget retailer, like many others, uses social media to keep followers up to date on what’s in stock.

B&M has also earned a reputation for carrying recently undiscovered treats and hard-to-find munchies.

B&M sparked a social media frenzy this week after sharing a photo of a 39p chocolate delicacy that customers say they “need to taste.”

“4 fingers of light crispies coated in milk chocolate, Perfect for sharing or scoffing by yourself!” B&M wrote with a shot of its new Crispello delight.

“It’ll go directly into our lunchbox for only 39p!!”

Instagram

The Instagram photo rapidly gathered up over 2,600 likes, and consumers weighed in on the Crispello delicacy in the comments area.

Many shoppers tagged friends to share the news, noting on how tasty the snack looks, while others claimed they wouldn’t share the new food at all.

One customer said, “‘great for sharing’ aye, huh,” while another added, “Sharing?”

“Naaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa “That’s our next hunt,” a fourth said, tagging a friend.

“I would be hiding that in the car,” a fifth wrote to a buddy. As a result, I wouldn’t have to share with Matthew.”

“Omg….need to try them…” exclaimed a sixth.

“This is just delicious,” wrote another. I’ve been to quite a few bars already.”

