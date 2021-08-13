B&M customers are enamored with the colors of the ‘amazing’ new £10 mirrors.

Customers were wowed when they saw B&M’s “beautiful” new £10 mirror, which comes in two colors.

The low-cost company has a legion of online followers anxious to get their hands on its wide selection of home décor, food, DIY and garden supplies, household staples, and more.

The store uses social media to keep customers up to date on all of the latest product launches, with a recent Instagram post causing quite a stir.

Primark customers were taken aback by the bright color of the ‘lush’ product. Shirt for £13

B&M posted a snapshot of its new hanging mirror, which is available in black or gold and costs £10.

“Just hangin’ around,” the shopkeeper captioned the photo of the mirror.

“Add some elegance to your home with this magnificent Hanging Mirror (SC: 374549, 374545) available in both Gold and Black!

“Would you choose one?”

Instagram

The mirror was well-received by B&M’s 1.3 million followers, garnering over 1,300 likes in the first few hours after it was shared to the popular social media platform.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“Love the black,” Ashlea wrote, adding a heart eye emoji.

“Do we have to make a decision?” Kay said. and an emoji of a surprised face

“Love the black mirror!” exclaimed a third shopper. I’ve been keeping an eye out for it.”

Another person said, “I love this.”

“Exactly what I was looking for!” exclaimed Sabah.

“Cute mirror,” Charlotte said, tagging a friend.

Savannah exclaimed, “Wow, the gold is really wonderful!”

Others used heart eye emojis, while others tagged their friends on social media to tell them about B&M’s post.