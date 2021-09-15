B&M customers are blown away by the ‘beautiful’ £15 autumnal decoration they ‘need.’

After seeing a “wonderful” £15 autumnal wreath online, B&M consumers were impressed.

Thanks to its comprehensive line-up of budget-friendly homeware, DIY supplies, garden products, household staples, accessories, and more, high-street favourite B&M has created a passionate fan base on social media.

The retailer uses social media to keep customers up to date on the latest stock and product launches; it has 1.3 million Instagram followers.

With a recent post on the popular social networking platform, the shop created a stir.

“We’re feeling ALL the Autumn vibes this year – our NEW Harvest Wreath is the perfect way to set the tone at home!” B&M stated, sharing a photo of its new harvest wreath, which costs £15.

“For just £15!! Beautiful colors and a wonderful size!! “Hands up if you’re in desperate need of this?”

The wreath was well-received by the brand’s fans, with over 4,465 likes.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“This is beautiful,” one user said, while another added, “Love this!”

“I need this,” said a third.

“YES!!!!” wrote a fourth shopper. OMG, OMG, OMG, OMG, OMG, OMG, OMG, OMG, OMG,

“How gorgeous!!!” exclaimed a fifth. We’re in desperate need of a B&M haul x” “I want this wreath,” said a sixth.

“Thats so beautiful, I need that tooooooo!!!,” remarked another to a buddy.

