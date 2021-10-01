B&M consumers are on a mission to find the “ideal” new £3 Christmas jars.

B&M customers are hunting for a set of festive-looking jars that the firm recently introduced.

On its Instagram page, B&M posted a photo that received thousands of likes in less than 24 hours.

Many people are looking forward to the Christmas countdown and spending pleasant nights in with a hot chocolate now that the weather has turned frigid.

Perhaps this is why so many people are clamoring to get their hands on B&M jars.

“Add a touch of Christmas to your kitchen with our NEW Christmas Jars – available in Small, Medium, and Large from £3!” B&M wrote on Instagram. Even after the cookies have been devoured, they’ll look adorable. IF YOU WOULD LIKE THESE!”

The shops are expected to be crowded in the coming weeks as people start their Christmas shopping and hunt for Black Friday deals. Many people are now arranging a trip to B&M in order to locate the new jars.

“Ooo I bought the star ones, adore them,” Nicolassavvyhome said.

“WHY DO I NEED THE STAR ONES SO BADLY?” Teaalp.x continued.

“I love these,” Christiegoatley said.

“OMG I’m ordering these for us!!!!” Katiestales tagged a friend.

“Look at the gnome one,” Sonicpink exclaimed.

“Every room will be like Santa’s grotto,” Elleseemariee remarked.

“The star ones are sooo amazing for the hot chocolate station,” Myhedgeshouse5 said.

“We need to get these babe,” schubert dave2018 said, tagging a pal.