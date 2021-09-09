B&M consumers are lining up to get their hands on the ‘beautiful’ £7 light up pumpkin.

After seeing it online, B&M buyers are obsessed over a “beautiful” £7 Halloween décor.

The store is well-known for its diverse selection of low-cost home furnishings and accessories.

B&M uses social media to keep customers informed about new products, and customers are quick to voice their opinions in the comments areas.

Customers ‘require’ Primark’s ‘fashionable’ £15 dawn jumper.

The business just uploaded a photo of its new Glitter Light Up Pumpkin on Instagram, and it received a lot of likes.

B&M captioned the photo, “Is it Pumpkin Season yet?? We can’t get enough of these glittery, light-up pumpkins!!

Instagram

“They’re ideal for adding a bit of seasonal charm to any area, and they’re only £7!” says the author. Who else is using miniature pumpkins to decorate their homes this year?”

The article received over 13,200 likes, and customers gushed about the new product in the comments area.

“That looks stunning!!,” one person exclaimed. and a third said, “I love these.”

“Ohhhh I really like that..” commented a third.

“Omg seriously!!!” said a fourth shopper. Now that I’m around the corner from B&M, I’m off to find one of these beauties.”

“I need this,” wrote a fifth, and “These are cute,” wrote a sixth.

“Me too!!!” one person replied to a pal. I’m in desperate need of all the autumn decorations!!”

Here’s where you can find your nearest B&M store.