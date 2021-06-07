Blue Origin’s first human space voyage will include Jeff Bezos.

Bezos said he, his brother, and the winner of a current auction will fly aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard spacecraft when it launches on July 20 in an Instagram post published early Monday.

The Apollo 11 lunar landing took place on July 20, 1969.

The journey to space will be a quick one from Texas.

Mr. Bezos announced in early February that he was stepping down as CEO of Amazon to devote more attention to Blue Origin, among other things.

“Seeing the Earth from space alters your perception of it and your relationship with it.