Blood brothers who fled from a prison van and made it to Amsterdam

As their underworld alliance crumbled, Kirk Bradley and Tony Downes moved from “blood brothers” to sworn foes.

After their escapades turned them against one another, the pair’s friendship ended in a jail shank attack.

Bradley, also known as ‘The Turk,’ and Downes, also known as ‘Fat Cat,’ escaped from a prison van and fled to Amsterdam.

This month commemorates the tenth anniversary of their prison break, which was orchestrated from behind bars using a smuggled phone.

A masked group sprung them from a G4S van on their way to a high-profile trial at Liverpool Crown Court in a harrowing escape attempt.

However, after living it up in Amsterdam, the authorities caught up with them, and they were extradited back to the UK to face charges.

Bradley and Downes ruled over an underworld network that was involved in a wave of gunshot and grenade attacks across Merseyside at the height of their criminality.

This is the narrative of how the two developed a feared criminal empire and then saw it all crumble around them.

A hand grenade gang that rents out firearms

Kirk ‘The Turk’ Bradley was paid off by drug lords from Stockbridge Village to target individuals who had antagonized them. Tony ‘Fat Cat’ Downes had once orchestrated violent gang activity from his cell at Walton jail, while Kirk ‘Fat Cat’ Downes had once orchestrated violent gang activity from his cell at Walton jail.

Between 2009 and 2010, Bradley and Downes operated a criminal gang that orchestrated a wave of gunshots and grenade attacks across Merseyside.

Rivals were kidnapped and shot, and hand grenades were thrown at family homes.

The group was involved in 20 separate incidents in Merseyside, including seven grenade attacks. A grenade was mistakenly left outside Kenny Dalglish’s Birkdale residence on one occasion.

The ‘blood brothers’ ran a guns-for-hire group that carried out contract violence for a fee. Rivals were kneecapped, kidnapped, and hand grenades were used to blow up family houses.

The group threw grenades into a room where a grandmother was babysitting a seven-year-old kid in one frightening instance. After being shot, some victims received life-altering injuries.

