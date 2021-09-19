BLM is planning a protest at the New York restaurant where a brawl over vaccine proof occurred.

A Black Lives Matter protest is planned for Monday outside New York City’s Carmine’s Italian restaurant, where a physical altercation erupted on Thursday over COVID vaccine proof cards.

The group would protest against the treatment of Black patrons, according to Hawk Newsome, co-founder and chairman of BLM Greater New York, who told The New York Times on Saturday. The protest is being planned as new information claims that the restaurant hostess made a racial insult to a group of five Black women attempting to enter.

Newsome stated, “Restaurants are utilizing vaccine laws to reinforce their discriminatory ideas and exclude Black consumers.”

A group of five Texas women assaulted a restaurant hostess on Thursday because she said their vaccination proof cards were false, but an attorney for one of the women, Kaeita Nkeenge Rankin, described the brawl as “mutual combat.”

According to Rankin’s lawyer, Justin Moore, the hostess treated the women with contempt while suggesting that their vaccination cards were false.

Moore told the New York Times, “The hostess begins spitting disparaging comments and conversing with two of the women; they believe the N-word is being spewed out.” “They also overheard the hostess say something hostile like, ‘Yeah, you guys can leave my restaurant,’ or something similar. Dr. Rankin turns around and addresses the hostess when she hears that. ‘This isn’t your restaurant,’ she says. You’re just a part of the team. Please treat us with deference.’

Carolyn Richmond, the restaurant’s attorney, rejected the claim, telling the New York Times that “nothing about this episode suggests race was an issue.”

According to Richmond, the pandemic has added a vital obligation to the host position: guaranteeing the safety and health of all staff and guests by asking for proof of vaccination in accordance with New York City law.

Carmine’s, Richmond, BLM, and Moore were contacted for comment, but no response was received at the time of publishing.

The women from Texas are accused of misdemeanor assault and criminal mischief, according to the New York Times. On October 5, they are expected to appear in court.

A spokesman for Carmine’s verified to This website on Friday that the women violently assaulted the 22-year-old hostess. The officers allegedly punched, according to the Daily News. This is a condensed version of the information.