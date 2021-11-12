Blizzard Warnings Have Been Issued For Parts Of The Midwest, Including Minnesota And South Dakota.

Several portions of the Midwest have been issued blizzard warnings, including places in Minnesota that are likely to see severe snowfall. In some locations of west central Minnesota, reduced visibility is also likely.

The National Weather Service (NSW) in Aberdeen issued a Blizzard Warning for Watertown, Minnesota, as well as a portion of Aberdeen, South Dakota, at 6 p.m. on Thursday. “Continued strong NW winds and progressively persistent snow in ne SD and wc MN will result in considerably reduced visibility at times through Fri AM hours,” the agency warned, adding that residents could expect morning and evening commute difficulties.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service in Twin Cities for sections of central and south-central Minnesota until Friday AM. Residents in Blizzard Warning zones are advised to stay at home except in emergencies, while those in Winter Weather Advisories are recommended to drive with caution.

Other locations under Blizzard Warning Friday, according to CBS News:

The National Weather Service in Twin Cities has also released a list of places under a Winter Weather Advisory, which will last until noon Friday:

“Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches” are forecast, according to the NWS, as are “winds gusting as high as 55 mph.” Unless otherwise stated, the Blizzard Warnings will be in place until 6 p.m. Friday.

The NWS Weather Prediction Center predicted earlier on Thursday that a “powerful storm system will strike the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest on Friday, bringing light to moderate snowfall.” According to AccuWeather, the storm system, dubbed the “Alberta Clipper,” will impact Minnesota through Saturday.

Many portions of the Upper Midwest are “under some form of winter alert,” according to CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen, as the season’s first heavy snowfall is expected. The storm is predicted to expand and proceed slowly eastward after moving across the upper Midwest.