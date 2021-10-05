Blinken claims that developed countries have contributed to global “rising inequity.”

According to the Associated Press, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken encouraged wealthy countries to identify and act against “rising inequality” around the world on Tuesday, and to assist people affected by the climate catastrophe and the coronavirus pandemic.

Blinken stated, “We all carry some responsibility for this.” “For decades, our member countries’ economic progress has been evaluated primarily in terms of rising GDP (gross domestic product) and stock markets, which do not reflect the realities of millions of working families. Instead, our tremendous progress has been accompanied by rising inequity on a regular basis.

“The statistics is clear: both the epidemic and the climate issue are wreaking havoc on our societies’ disadvantaged populations.”

Blinken’s solution is to establish a global corporate minimum tax rate, which he says will make it impossible for larger firms to “avoid paying their fair share” and prevent a “self-defeating race to the bottom.”

According to Blinken, the tax may raise between $100 billion and $240 billion, which could be used to fund health care, education, and environmentally friendly infrastructure.

He told the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in Paris that the coronavirus and climate change have worsened inequality between and within countries, and that action is needed to stop the trend.

In addition to addressing those two concerns, he said that curbing corporate tax dodging and combating discrimination against women and minorities are vital to improve global living conditions at an OECD conference on climate and security.

The Biden administration, according to Blinken, is dedicated to addressing the core causes of disparity and inequality. His remarks come as President Joe Biden is fighting to have key programs targeted at achieving that goal approved by Congress.

Discrimination against women and girls, as well as LGBTQ people, he noted, contributes to inequity and stifles progress and development. According to him, the US could be sponsoring OECD programs to calculate the cost of discrimination and look for solutions to end it.

