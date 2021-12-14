Blinken calls for an end to China’s “aggressive actions” in the Asia-Pacific region.

During a visit to the region on Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged China to stop its “aggressive measures” in the Asia-Pacific, as Washington looks to strengthen alliances against Beijing.

After the turmoil and unpredictability of the Donald Trump era, President Joe Biden’s government is attempting to repair relations and reestablish its influence in Asia.

Blinken made his remarks while on the first leg of a Southeast Asian tour, the latest top US official to visit the region in recent months.

Blinken said the US would work with friends and partners to “protect the rules-based system” and that countries should be able to “pick their own course” in a speech detailing the US policy to the Indo-Pacific.

“That is why Beijing’s assertive measures are causing so much alarm across the region, from Northeast Asia to Southeast Asia, and from the Mekong River to the Pacific Islands.

“Taking control of the broad seas. Subsidies to its state-owned enterprises distort open markets. Denying exports or terminating agreements with countries whose policies it disagrees with.” During his lecture at the University of Indonesia, he added, “Countries around the region want this behavior to change — we do, too.”

Blinken went on to say that the US was “committed to ensure freedom of navigation in the South China Sea,” and that Beijing’s activities there threatened the annual movement of more than $3 trillion in trade.

“It’s not about a struggle between a US-centric zone and a China-centric region — the Indo-Pacific is its own region,” he said, adding that Washington wished to avoid conflict there.

China claims practically the whole resource-rich South China Sea, with four Southeast Asian states and Taiwan making conflicting claims.

Beijing has been accused of deploying anti-ship and anti-surface-to-air missiles in the area, despite a 2016 international tribunal judgement declaring Beijing’s historical claim to most of the waters to be without merit.

Washington also wants to preserve “peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” according to Blinken.

Tensions between the United States and China have risen over Taiwan, which China claims as its own and has pledged to recapture one day, by force if necessary.

He noted that Washington is working on a “comprehensive Indo-Pacific economic framework” and is looking to strengthen military relationships in the region.

Myanmar will be pressed by the US, according to a top US ambassador "Stop the indiscriminate violence and free everyone.