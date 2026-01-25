Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s Legal Battle: A Timeline of Allegations and Lawsuits

The ongoing legal dispute between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has captured widespread attention as the two actors face off over accusations of sexual harassment and retaliation, which began during the production of the 2024 film *It Ends With Us*. This legal conflict, now spanning over a year, continues to develop with new revelations and court actions that have involved high-profile figures, legal maneuvers, and allegations of manipulation.

Sexual Harassment Claims and Countersuits

The feud first gained public attention in 2024 when Blake Lively filed a lawsuit accusing her co-star Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment. She claimed that Baldoni pressured her to simulate nudity during a scene and engaged in inappropriate on-set behavior, including making lewd comments. Lively’s complaint also included allegations of a smear campaign orchestrated by Baldoni to damage her reputation.

Baldoni, who denied the allegations, countersued both Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds. He also pursued a separate defamation lawsuit against *The New York Times*, which published details of the allegations, but these lawsuits were dismissed by a judge in June 2025. Despite this setback, Baldoni’s lawyer continued to argue that Lively’s claims were exaggerated and based on minor grievances.

Further developments came when thousands of pages of court documents were made public, including text messages between Lively and singer Taylor Swift. In one notable exchange, Swift likened Lively and Baldoni’s strained relationship to “a horror film no one knows is taking place.”

The Legal and PR War

The legal battle has been marked by intense media scrutiny, with social media users noticing the growing tension between Lively and Baldoni during the *It Ends With Us* promotional tour. Fans pointed out that the two stars did not follow each other on Instagram, fueling rumors of discord on set. Reports from *TMZ* suggested that the friction was fueled by accusations of “fat-shaming,” inappropriate remarks, and Baldoni allegedly lingering too long during kissing scenes.

In response to the allegations, Baldoni hired crisis management expert Melissa Nathan, whose previous work with figures like Johnny Depp and Travis Scott signaled his intention to mount a serious defense. Meanwhile, Lively accused Baldoni of retaliating by attempting to damage her career and public image after she raised concerns about his behavior on set.

Further complicating matters, Baldoni’s legal team allegedly coordinated with Nathan to execute a covert online campaign against Lively, according to leaked private messages obtained by *The New York Times*. In these communications, Baldoni’s team discussed strategies to “bury” Lively through viral social media threads and private smear campaigns.

Support for Lively and Allegations of Misconduct

The controversy deepened when Lively’s legal team accused Baldoni of more serious misconduct. They claimed Baldoni bit her on the lip during filming, entered her trailer while she was breastfeeding, and pressured her to perform a nude scene against her will. Several high-profile figures, including Colleen Hoover, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Amy Schumer, publicly supported Lively, and her sister, actress Robyn Lively, voiced her solidarity as well.

In response, Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, dismissed the allegations as baseless, accusing Lively of trying to fix her “negative reputation” and blaming her for the film’s underperformance at the box office. He also defended the actions of the PR firm involved, calling their tactics standard practice in handling high-profile crises.

New Allegations and Legal Maneuvers

The legal conflict has continued to evolve, with fresh claims emerging as the case progresses. Lively’s legal team filed a motion to dismiss Baldoni’s countersuit, accusing him of attempting to destroy her reputation. They also filed a notice to dismiss a separate complaint filed by Baldoni, claiming his accusations were intended to intimidate and silence her.

In a dramatic turn, new court filings have revealed that two other actresses on the set of *It Ends With Us* complained about Baldoni’s behavior, claiming that they, too, felt uncomfortable during filming. Lively’s amended legal complaint now includes these new allegations, which are expected to be part of the upcoming trial.

Meanwhile, both Lively and Reynolds have continued to battle against Baldoni’s legal team. A judge recently ruled in favor of Lively, dismissing the $400 million lawsuit filed by Baldoni, which accused them of civil extortion and defamation. The judge ruled that Lively’s actions were a “legally permissible renegotiation of working conditions” and that Baldoni’s defamation claims were unfounded.

Lively’s legal team has expressed satisfaction with the ruling, calling it a victory for truth. The actress herself shared her thoughts, stating that the lawsuit was an attempt to break her down but that she felt more resolved than ever to stand up for her rights. In her statement, Lively expressed solidarity with others who face similar retaliatory tactics but lack the resources to fight back.

The legal battle is far from over, with a new trial date scheduled for May 2026. As the case continues to unfold, the behind-the-scenes drama of *It Ends With Us* grows ever more complicated, leaving Hollywood on edge as it watches how these two stars will ultimately resolve their bitter dispute.