Blackpool Pleasure Beach has been chastised for a ‘disturbing’ advertisement.

A “disturbing” advertisement offering a Halloween “freak” event has sparked outrage at Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

A “screaming” pale face with yellow eyes, skin cracks, and blood on its fanged teeth was shown on the digital poster, which was displayed on the side of a road near the Trafford Centre.

The writing said, “JOURNEY TO HELL FREAK NIGHTS.”

According to the Manchester Evening News, the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) received 29 complaints.

Many of the complainants thought the image was “inappropriate and frightening for young children,” according to the ASA, which questioned whether the ad was “unsuitable for outdoor exhibition.”

Adults, too, would be disturbed by the sight, according to the complainants.

According to the ASA, two issues were investigated, one of which was sustained and the other was not.

The watchdog said in its decision: “The ASA pointed out that the ad’s face was exceedingly pale, with broken skin and yellow eyes, and that its mouth was open, as if shouting or screaming.

“The character had blood around its mouth and jagged teeth, indicating that it had recently bitten someone, and it had a dangerous attitude.

“We believed that the image, especially when combined with the caption ‘JOURNEY TO HELL FREAK NIGHTS,’ was likely to distress young children.

“We decided that the poster was unsuitable for display in an untargeted media where it would be likely to be seen by young children for these reasons. We came to the conclusion that the advertisement violated the code.” As a result, the ASA determined that the advertisement violated criteria governing “social responsibility, injury, and offence.”

Adults, on the other hand, are unlikely to be distressed by the image, according to the watchdog, because the ‘Halloween motif’ will be obvious to them.

The image was shown at the Trafford Centre, which receives over 35 million people a year, and the road where it was located was “used by countless more vehicles,” according to Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s statement to the ASA.

They noted that the commercial was not intended for children, and that “any children seeing it would have been accompanied by an adult and any watching of the ad would have been brief” owing to the location.

“[Blackpool Pleasure Beach] believed the quantity of complaints,” the ruling continued.

