Blackpool manager Neil Critchley reveals the club’s stance on Everton striker Ellis Simms.

Blackpool manager Neil Critchley has acknowledged that his club is keeping an eye on Ellis Simms’ position at Everton in the hope of re-signing the attacker this summer.

Simms spent the second half of last season on loan at Bloomfield Road, where he scored 10 goals in 23 games to help the Seasiders reach the League One play-off final, according to Critchley.

The Everton youngster, though, was ruled out of the Wembley match after suffering a groin injury in Blackpool’s final training session the day before the match.

Despite the absence of Simms, Critchley’s side secured their spot in the Championship with a 2-1 win over Lincoln City at Wembley Stadium.

Simms attended the game to show his support for his Blackpool teammates, and when asked about his future with the Blues, he replied, “I’m not sure what the future holds.” “Who knows what the future holds?” says the narrator.

Blackpool will keep an eye on Simms and the other two loan stars from the club’s promotion-winning campaign this summer, according to Critchley.

“Ellis has undergone surgery and will be out for a long time,” said the former Liverpool Under-23 manager to The Blackpool Gazette.

“When the players aren’t yours, the decision isn’t yours since you’re influenced by what other teams believe and decide about them. You never have control over it.

“Elliot is back at Sunderland, and Jordan is back at Nottingham Forest, and I’m sure they’ll be looking to make an impression in pre-season to earn a place in their starting lineup. We’ll keep an eye on them without a doubt.”

Everton will offer Simms a new contract and then explore the potential of him going out on loan for a second time if he accepts to new terms, according to the ECHO last month.

This summer, the kid will enter the final year of his Goodison Park contract, and the Blues want to keep him.