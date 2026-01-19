Blackmail, Abortion and Defamation: Ned Nwoko Responds to Arrest of Regina Daniels’ Friend

The ongoing saga involving Nigerian senator and billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko, has taken a new turn with the controversial arrest of his estranged wife Regina Daniels’ best friend, Izuvegbu “Ann” Anthonet. Nwoko, who had previously remained silent on the matter, has now addressed the situation, revealing serious accusations against the 25-year-old socialite, leading to her arrest on January 12, 2026.

Details of the Arrest and Legal Implications

According to a statement released by Nwoko’s media team, Ann was taken into custody by the police in Lagos before being flown to Abuja for questioning. She was held for two nights before being granted bail, with the case scheduled for a court hearing on March 5, 2026. The senator has strongly condemned what he terms as a “campaign of defamation” orchestrated by Ann. He claims she spread false allegations that he had physically assaulted his other wife, Laila Nwoko, which supposedly led to a miscarriage.

But perhaps the most shocking of Nwoko’s accusations is the claim that Ann facilitated an “illegal abortion” for Regina Daniels during their marriage, an act Nwoko describes as not only a betrayal but a criminal violation. These accusations have made headlines, and the legal battle is quickly turning into a national sensation.

Regina Daniels Defends Her Friend

In response, Regina Daniels has vehemently defended her friend, using her social media platforms to express concern over what she perceives as an abuse of power. She has criticized her ex-husband, accusing him of using his political influence to intimidate those close to her. “I fear for her safety,” Daniels wrote on Instagram, questioning the shifting nature of the allegations—from theft to drugs and now defamation—against Ann.

The case has divided public opinion in Nigeria. Supporters of Nwoko argue that he is within his rights to protect his family and reputation, while critics view the arrest as a means for the powerful senator to silence those connected to his famous ex-wife. As the court date draws closer, the scandal shows no sign of abating.

The unfolding drama not only highlights the personal rift between Nwoko and Daniels but also raises questions about the intersection of power, public image, and legal proceedings in Nigeria. This latest episode adds to the already tumultuous relationship between the senator and his estranged wife, once a fairy-tale union now marked by public infighting and legal battles.