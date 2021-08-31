BlackFest, a grassroots festival in Liverpool, returns this year with music, drama, food, and more.

Next month, Liverpool’s grassroots Black arts festival will return, with a jam-packed schedule of multi-arts events taking place across the city.

As part of the festivities, BlackFest has once again partnered with local Black artists to develop the annual festival program, which will include art exhibitions, music evenings, spoken word and poetry, literature events, theater productions, and much more.

Throughout September and October, the events will take place.

Director Jubeda Khatun said it felt “liberating” to be back to physical performance spaces this year. The Liverpool grassroots organization prides itself on maintaining a lively arts community throughout the year through educational and uplifting events.

After months of uncertainty surrounding live performances in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak, the activities will kick off with a “opening night extravaganza” at the Unity Theatre.

“We were incredibly delighted to present a wholly digital program last year, and despite the fact that it was all online, it was highly successful and brought many critical conversations to the table – it brought communities together electronically, raising much-needed awareness on BLM,” Jubeda Khatun said (Black Lives Matter). Even with the constraints imposed by Covid, it enabled access to the arts.

“It felt so liberated when it was confirmed that we would be permitted to use real places again for this year’s festival. We’re working with a lot of new Black artists, and the whole vibe of the program is fresh and exciting, creating safe spaces for unapologetic, audacious, innovative voices to feel completely uncensored; and fostering much-needed dialogue on topics like colorism, race, gender, class, spirituality, claiming ancestral rites, and decolonizing narratives.

“We can’t wait for it to begin, and we hope to see as many people as possible out supporting Liverpool’s grassroots arts.”

The festival’s visual arts section will be led by an exhibition honoring Gold Maria Akanbi’s work. Gold is a neurodiverse, multidisciplinary British-Nigerian artist residing in Liverpool and Greater London.

An exhibition will be held at the Museum of Liverpool for individuals interested in learning more about recent local history.