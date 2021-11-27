‘Black Widows of Liverpool’ were a group of women who murdered boyfriends and children.

In the autumn of 1883, three bodies were discovered in the ground.

When a coroner examined the remains of an eight-year-old kid, a 19-year-old woman, and a 22-year-old male, traces of poison were discovered.

The man’s mother and aunt murdered all three in a stunning murder spree motivated by greed.

Catty and Maggie Higgins, Irish sisters known as Catty and Maggie to their friends, maintained a rooming house on Skirving Street near Scotland Road.

Many of Liverpool’s poor lived in filthy conditions in tiny quarters and cellars that were prone to flooding, where sickness spread quickly and untimely deaths were prevalent.

Despite tremendous poverty and inequality, the growing popularity of burial societies gave everyone a semblance of dignity in death if they could afford the monthly funeral insurance premiums.

Catty and Maggie, on the other hand, saw these payouts as a gold mine.

After a brief and unexpected illness, Catty’s own son John Flannagan died first in December 1880.

His untimely death went unnoticed, and his bereaved mother received the £71 insurance claim – equivalent to almost £8,700 in today’s money – to pay for his simple funeral.

Maggie married Thomas Higgins, a lodger in their home, in October 1882, and his daughter Mary died a few months later.

Her stepmother withdrew the burial club reimbursement and consoled herself in the nearby tavern, which neighbors thought was unseemly haste.

Margaret Jennings, the daughter of another lodger, died two months later, in January 1883.

Catty claimed the insurance money while still cold in her coffin, and the money started coming in.

As catastrophe hit one after another in the tiny back-to-back dwelling, rumors flew across the streets.

The surviving members of the household went to Latimer Street, followed by rumours, until settling in a cellar on Ascot Street later that year.

The final straw was a final murder.

Despite a doctor’s certification that Thomas Higgins died of dysentery as a result of drinking poor whiskey, his brother suspected foul play when he died after a brief illness.

With a high death rate and the purchase of five insurance policies.