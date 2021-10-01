Black people are 3.5 times more likely than white people to be killed by police.

According to a new study published in The Lancet, black Americans are 3.5 times more likely than whites to be killed by police, with 59 percent of their killings going undetected.

According to the final figure, 17,100 killings at the hands of police have gone unreported out of a total of 30,800 deaths during the last 40 years. The survey also discovered that non-white Hispanics are 1.8 times more likely than whites to be killed by police.

“Even when unarmed, Black Americans had disproportionately high levels of police contact, even for crimes committed at the same rates by Black and white people,” Eve Wool, the study’s co-author, stated.

According to senior author Mohsen Naghavi, “police violence and racism is truly a public health problem.”

Following the assassination of George Floyd by former Minneapolis Police Officer and convicted killer Derek Chauvin, Black Lives Matter rallies erupted around the country. Floyd’s death has sparked widespread calls for police reform across the country.

After negotiating with Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Rep. Karen Bass, D-California, lawmakers struggled to find common ground in a police reform bill. “Even with this law enforcement support and further compromises we offered, there was still too wide a gulf with our negotiating partners, and we faced significant obstacles to securing a bipartisan deal,” said Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.

Police-related killings aren’t the only issue; according to NYU, black drivers are 20 percent more likely than white vehicles to be pulled over and stopped. In addition, black drivers are 1.5 to 2 times more likely than white drivers to have their vehicles checked, despite being less likely to be carrying drugs, firearms, or other contraband.

According to The National Registry of Exonerations, Blacks are seven times more likely than whites to be mistakenly convicted of murder and 3.5 times more likely to be wrongfully convicted of sexual assault. The survey also discovered that black people are 12 times more likely than white people to be falsely convicted of drug use.