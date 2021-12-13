‘Black material’ found on autos, a street trader arrested, and an update on the Ava White probe.

Good afternoon, here are the most recent lunchtime headlines from The Washington Newsday.

A “black liquid” was poured over a number of cars in one area of Merseyside, causing them to be damaged.

Cars in the Marshside area of Southport were damaged after being covered in a “black tar-like substance,” according to police. The attacks occurred overnight between Saturday, December 11 and Sunday, December 12.

One resident told The Washington Newsday that she discovered her car was destroyed on Sunday morning after her next-door neighbor knocked and informed her.

She described the substance as “black tar” that had been “thrown” on the vehicle’s bonnet.

A 38-year-old man was sentenced to prison after being caught with thousands of pounds worth of crack and heroin.

When Cheshire Police raided an address on Cartwright Street in Warrington, Michael Shawcross, 38, of Tennyson Street, Bootle, was detained.

“This is a fantastic success that takes another drug dealer off the streets of Warrington,” Detective Sergeant Tom Hall said.

“This investigation is part of a broader crackdown in the town on cross-county drug trafficking, and we hope it serves as a deterrent to criminals who think they can target our area for unlawful activity.”

As the investigation into the death of Ava White continues, three lads who were detained on suspicion of murder have been released on bail.

The three teenagers, ages 13, 14 and 15, were released three days following their arrest last month.

On the night of Thursday, November 25, Ava was stabbed in Liverpool city centre and died.

She and her buddies had been watching the Christmas lights turn on.