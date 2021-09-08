Black Friday 2021 will be “extremely different,” according to shoppers.

Any consumers hoping to get their hands on Black Friday goods have been given with a warning.

Every November, buyers throughout the UK anticipate the deals and discounts that will be available over the Black Friday weekend, with many using it as a method to get cheaper gifts in time for Christmas.

According to Tom Church, co-founder of money-saving website LatestDeals.co.uk, things are about to change this year.

When is Black Friday in 2021, and what are the deals?

Due to persistent product shortages, a driver scarcity, and rising shipping costs, Tom believes businesses may decide to skip Black Friday in 2021.

“Many of us save up for large occasions like Black Friday since the discounts are a big incentive and help us acquire Christmas items for less,” he said.

“However, the UK is dealing with a variety of challenges this year, including a shortage of lorry drivers, enormous order delays, and skyrocketing shipping rates.

“This year, there are fewer products accessible due to logistics concerns in every sector, with issues like imports from Southeast Asia hurting the supply chain.”

Tom also warns that the present financial crisis is having an influence on the business sector.

“Events like Black Friday lead to a tremendous rise in consumer demand, which means operations are put under a lot of pressure in the near term,” he continued.

“This can be tough for firms to handle because more workers will be needed for a short period of time, and supplies can be difficult to come by even without the current challenges.

“Rather of relying on Black Friday for Christmas deals, I advocate shopping earlier in the year and preparing ahead.”

Black Friday 2021, according to Tom, will be “extremely different,” with extended promotions and even even “pre-Black Friday” deals.

“I believe this year’s Black Friday will be quite different,” he continued. Electronics such as video game consoles, displays, and tablets may be limited in availability due to a shortage of computer processors.

“This frequently means that costs are maintained high. Lorry drivers are in high demand across many industries, which may result in longer delivery times and decreased volume of.” “The summary comes to an end.”