Black Friday 2021 deals from John Lewis include Shark vacuums, Apple iPads, Nespresso, Sony, and more.

The full range of Black Friday offers from major retailer John Lewis has been unveiled ahead of tomorrow’s big day.

A variety of cosmetics, fragrances, and electrical items are already discounted.

Although Black Friday isn’t until tomorrow, November 26, John Lewis is one of the companies who has already started offering offers.

Aldi, Asda, Tesco, and other supermarkets are offering Black Friday 2021 bargains.

The yearly event began as an American shopping holiday on the day after Thanksgiving, but it has risen in popularity in the United Kingdom, with many retailers taking advantage of it and offering bargains up to two weeks ahead of time.

In preparation for the big event, John Lewis has slashed the prices on hundreds of brands, including 20% off LEGO, Barbour, and Le Creuset.

Shark vacuums, Google Chormecasts, and the Amazon Echo Dot are among the reduced items.

We’ve sifted through the plethora of bargains on offer and picked out some of the best.

Shark IZ201UK Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with Anti Hair Wrap – was £347.96, now £179.992021 Apple iPad Pro 12.9″ with M1 Processor, iOS, Wi-Fi, 128GB, Space Grey – £999, now £949 Black Sony WF-C500 True Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones with Mic and Remote – was £89, now £59 White Magimix Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee Machine – was £179.99, now £69 Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Generation Charcoal Smart Device with Alexa Voice Recognition and Control – was £8.99, now £18.99 Google Chromecast (2018) – £17.99 (was £29.99). The entire list of John Lewis Black Friday bargains can be found here.