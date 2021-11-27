Black Friday 2021 bargains at Costco include LG TVs, hot tubs, Bose speakers, and more.

Costco has started a massive Black Friday sale, with discounts on everything from televisions to sheds.

The wholesale behemoth’s Black Friday sale will run until Sunday, November 28, giving customers plenty of time to score a deal.

For certain of Costco’s online discounts, you don’t need to be a member, albeit there will be a delivery fee.

The price of the Shark anti-hair wrap cordless vacuum has been reduced at Curry’s.

While many of the deals will be accessible in-store, there will be hundreds to choose from online as well.

Costco is also giving an unique deal for internet buyers that provides them £10 off orders over £100 when they use the code ‘BF10’.

We looked through Costco’s huge selection of offers and selected a few standout bargains.

LG OLED55A16LA 55-inch OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV – £748.99 (was £898.99)

Samsonite Prisma Hardside Spinner Case – was £114.00, now £89.99Bose Soundlink Mini 2 SE Bluetooth Speaker in Luxe Silver – £129.99

Microsoft Surface Go 2 was £474.99 but is now £399.99.

Palm Springs Inflatable 6 Person Spa by Lay-Z-Spa – was £499.99, now £399.99

Costco’s online store can be found here.