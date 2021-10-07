Bizarre Boris Johnson is a British politician. The Tory conference ramblings demonstrate how out of touch he is.

So, what exactly was that?

Boris Johnson took the stage at the Conservative Party Conference today and delivered a weird, meandering, and at times incoherent address, even by his standards.

We may have grown accustomed to the president’s babbling, soundbites, and unserious oratory efforts, but today’s speech felt particularly improper.

Because, at the same time that Johnson was making jokes about being able to see Ian Blackford’s billiard table or talking about how Britain can ‘Build Back Burger,’ millions of people were worried about how they would put food on the table after the government removed a lifeline Universal Credit uplift of £20 per week.

Naturally, the Prime Minister avoided mentioning the hugely divisive benefit cut, but he did remark, “It is our job as Conservatives to promote opportunity with every tool we have” – well, Prime Minister, I would humbly submit that your duty also includes not forcing millions of people into poverty.

He didn’t address Universal Credit, fuel shortages, or the severe cost of living issue that millions of people are facing this winter, but he did find time to name the village of Stoke Poges several times in one especially perplexing moment.

For some reason, this is the man who is said to be in sync with the British people.

I believe that the tone of this exuberant, triumphal, and frequently pompous speech, delivered at a time when this administration and this Prime Minister are in charge of a gloomy slew of issues that are making the lives of so many people more difficult, demonstrates just how out of touch he is with reality.

These were not the remarks of a serious, capable, and compassionate prime minister who was well aware of the problems ahead and eager to offer the public a way out of the crisis.

Today, Johnson spoke as if he were giving an after-dinner address to a group of tipsy business leaders – and it wasn’t a particularly nice one.

Among the strange references and odd anecdotes, I only found one clue of a policy announcement: a promise of greater money for STEM teachers in schools.

