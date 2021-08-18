Bitcoin Latinum and the Green Initiative

Bitcoin mining consumes about 120 Terawatt Hours per year, according to Cambridge University research. This energy usage is comparable to that of a tiny country like Norway, which would be placed among the top 30 countries in terms of energy consumption.

Over the last few years, the carbon footprint of Bitcoin mining has skyrocketed. About 65 percent of Bitcoin miners are based in China, which relies primarily on coal-fired power plants that release uncontrollable greenhouse emissions into the atmosphere.

The adoption of a greener approach by cryptocurrencies is critical, and Bitcoin Latinum is leading the push with this project. Bitcoin Latinum is a next-generation cryptocurrency that aims to revolutionize the crypto industry by utilizing a modified version of the Proof of Stake consensus process.

Instead of the energy-intensive Proof of Work process, Bitcoin Latinum uses a Proof of Stake consensus protocol. The Proof of Work mechanism in Bitcoin was created to build a decentralized peer-to-peer network, but it is unable to meet the rising user demand. Bitcoin’s Proof of Work algorithm has a slow transaction rate that can’t keep up with the current volume of transactions.

The PoW technique forces users to perform sophisticated computations that consume a considerable amount of energy, resulting in higher power bills and increased environmental concerns.

Bitcoin Latinum, on the other hand, employs a more powerful Proof of Stake mechanism capable of processing a higher number of transactions per second. Furthermore, because the PoS process does not require miners or nodes to perform complex transactions, it consumes less energy.

A node must have Latinum tokens to stake in a pool in order to contribute to publishing blocks. After then, the LTNM tokens are staked in a staking pool, which aids in the generation of new tokens. The entire procedure can be completed on a personal computer, resulting in a 99 percent reduction in electricity consumption.

Staking tokens by nodes is crucial to Bitcoin Latinum mining. If a node (miner) publishes an invalid transaction, they will lose their staked tokens and may be barred from future participation. Furthermore, Bitcoin Latinum has efficiently prepared to maintain the platform sustainable in the future by pre-mining 80 percent of its tokens.

Many well-known blockchains, like as Ethereum, are gradually transitioning to the PoS protocol in order to ensure the long-term viability of their blockchain network.

Bitcoin Latinum has built a strong foundation. Brief News from Washington Newsday.